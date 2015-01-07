* Euro drops to nine-year low
* Headline euro zone inflation drops for first time in four
years
* Dollar rebounds 1 percent versus yen
* Upcoming Fed meeting minutes in focus
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 7 Investors on Wednesday sent the
euro to a nine-year low after data showed euro zone prices fell
for the first time since 2009, increasing pressure on the
European Central Bank to loosen monetary policy.
Expectations the ECB will take bold action and flood the
euro zone with cash in order to stimulate economic growth and
inflation rekindled the winning trade of the last six months of
selling the euro short on the expectation it will continue to
lose value.
"The market is back to fully pricing in ECB easing at the
end of the month. The inflation data didn't really alter the
expectation of easing but it is like a final nail in the coffin
on that argument," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"When we started this year, the risk off in equities and
commodities caught people by surprise and they had to take
profits on winning positions which was short euro. Now that
we're clear of that, people are going to put back on those
short-euro positions," he said.
The euro fell 0.62 percent to $1.18160 on the EBS
trading platform, its weakest point since January 2006.
A rebound in global equity markets has undermined the safety
trade of buying Japanese yen. The euro pulled up from a
two-month low to trade at 141.165 yen, a gain of 0.29 percent
.
The U.S. dollar recouped more than 1 percent against the yen
and was off Tuesday's three-week low to trade at 119.65 yen
.
The European statistics office reported euro zone inflation
turned negative for the first time since 2009, with plunging oil
prices driving a bigger-than-expected decline.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar powered to a
fresh nine-year high at 92.265, up 0.82 percent ahead of
the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December
policy meeting due at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). The minutes will be
scoured for any clues as to when benchmark U.S. interest rates
might begin to rise.
A divergence in monetary policies between the Fed and the
ECB is seen keeping the greenback at elevated levels for the
foreseeable future.
After Brent crude oil fell below $50 a barrel for the first
time since May 2009, oil-rich Canada's dollar hit a
5-1/2-year low at C$1.1870 against its U.S. counterpart
.
