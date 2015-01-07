* Euro drops to lowest since January 2006
* Dollar rebounds 1 percent versus yen
* Fed minutes stress a patient stance on monetary policy
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 7 Investors on Wednesday sent the
euro to a nine-year low after data showed euro zone prices fell
for the first time since 2009, increasing pressure on the
European Central Bank to loosen monetary policy.
Expectations the ECB will take bold action and flood the
euro zone with cash in order to stimulate economic growth and
inflation rekindled the winning trade of the last six months of
selling the euro short on the expectation it will continue to
lose value.
"The market is back to fully pricing in ECB easing at the
end of the month. The inflation data didn't really alter the
expectation of easing but it is like a final nail in the coffin
on that argument," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"When we started this year, the risk off in equities and
commodities caught people by surprise and they had to take
profits on winning positions which was short euro. Now that
we're clear of that, people are going to put back on those short
euro positions," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.18020 on the EBS
trading platform, its weakest since January 2006. In afternoon
trade it recovered slightly to $1.18440, a loss of 0.39 percent
on the day.
A rebound in global equity markets has undermined the safety
trade of buying Japanese yen. The euro pulled up from a
two-month low to trade at 141.060 yen, a gain of 0.22 percent
.
At one point the dollar rose over 1 percent against the yen,
pulling up from Tuesday's three-week low. It last traded around
119.075 yen, up 0.60 percent.
The European statistics office reported euro zone inflation
turned negative for the first time since 2009, with plunging oil
prices driving a bigger-than-expected decline.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, powered to a fresh nine-year high at
92.265 before settling back to 91.955, a gain of 0.50
percent.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting
released on Wednesday highlighted a central bank advocating a
patient stance on monetary policy, but did not dissuade
economists from sticking to a mid-2015 interest rate increase.
"(The Fed) will wait and see what the rest of the global
picture looks like, particularly in coordination with some of
the actions of the ECB. I still think it puts them in a mid-2015
time frame," said Jim Dunigan, chief investment officer of PNC
Wealth Management in Philadelphia.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York and Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith
Mazzilli)