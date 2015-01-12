(Updates prices, adds comment)
* U.S. stocks fall, weigh on dollar
* Dollar bulls cut long positions after U.S. wages fall
* Lockhart says Fed may still raise rates even with low
inflation
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 12 The dollar fell against the yen
on Monday in volatile trading, pressured by weakness in U.S.
stocks as the currency's positive outlook was somewhat
diminished by surprisingly weak U.S. wage data on Friday.
Friday's wage numbers cast doubt on a key driver of the
dollar's ascent over the past six months. Some market
participants have questioned why the Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates this year in the absence of clear evidence
of inflationary pressures.
But Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart,
a voting member of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) for 2015, said on Monday the central bank may begin
raising interest rates even if inflation is not clearly rising
to its 2 percent target.
U.S. inflation data is due for release on Friday, and the
consensus estimate is for a 0.4 percent decline in December.
"There is still ambiguity in the timing of that turn to
tightening, whether the 'mid-2015' vow means June/July or Fed
Funds futures are correct in pricing in the fourth quarter,"
said John Kicklighter, chief currency strategist at DailyFX.com
in New York.
"In the event the time frame is moved out, the dollar may
still hold a hawkish advantage over many; but it will see its
untapped premium dry up and gains more difficult to generate, if
they can be sustained at all."
In late trading, the dollar was down 0.2 percent against the
yen at 118.23 after hitting a one-week low of 118.11 yen.
The euro, meanwhile, was little changed against the dollar
at $1.1845, but off a nine-year trough of $1.1753 plumbed
on Thursday.
With the European Central Bank on the verge of outright
printing of new money to shore up the economy, an influential
adviser to Europe's top court will give his view on Wednesday
about an earlier unused bond-buying scheme.
Some analysts believe that could at least give the bank
pause for thought ahead of a meeting at the end of the month.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low
against the greenback as oil prices continued to weaken, pushing
the currency towards a key psychological support level at C$1.20
to the U.S. dollar.
The greenback was last at C$1.1956, up 0.7 percent,
as U.S. crude futures plunged 5.1 percent to $45.90 per barrel
.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)