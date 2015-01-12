(Updates prices, adds comment)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 12 The dollar fell against the yen on Monday in volatile trading, pressured by weakness in U.S. stocks as the currency's positive outlook was somewhat diminished by surprisingly weak U.S. wage data on Friday.

Friday's wage numbers cast doubt on a key driver of the dollar's ascent over the past six months. Some market participants have questioned why the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates this year in the absence of clear evidence of inflationary pressures.

But Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart, a voting member of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) for 2015, said on Monday the central bank may begin raising interest rates even if inflation is not clearly rising to its 2 percent target.

U.S. inflation data is due for release on Friday, and the consensus estimate is for a 0.4 percent decline in December.

"There is still ambiguity in the timing of that turn to tightening, whether the 'mid-2015' vow means June/July or Fed Funds futures are correct in pricing in the fourth quarter," said John Kicklighter, chief currency strategist at DailyFX.com in New York.

"In the event the time frame is moved out, the dollar may still hold a hawkish advantage over many; but it will see its untapped premium dry up and gains more difficult to generate, if they can be sustained at all."

In late trading, the dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 118.23 after hitting a one-week low of 118.11 yen.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed against the dollar at $1.1845, but off a nine-year trough of $1.1753 plumbed on Thursday.

With the European Central Bank on the verge of outright printing of new money to shore up the economy, an influential adviser to Europe's top court will give his view on Wednesday about an earlier unused bond-buying scheme.

Some analysts believe that could at least give the bank pause for thought ahead of a meeting at the end of the month.

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low against the greenback as oil prices continued to weaken, pushing the currency towards a key psychological support level at C$1.20 to the U.S. dollar.

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low against the greenback as oil prices continued to weaken, pushing the currency towards a key psychological support level at C$1.20 to the U.S. dollar.

The greenback was last at C$1.1956, up 0.7 percent, as U.S. crude futures plunged 5.1 percent to $45.90 per barrel .