* ECB's Nowotny says bank should act on QE sooner than later
* Dollar slides vs yen as risk aversion creeps back in
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The euro plunged to a nine-year
low against the dollar on Tuesday after a senior European
Central Bank policymaker urged the ECB to go ahead with its
proposed stimulus measures and revitalize a slumping euro zone
economy.
The euro has fallen in seven of the last eight sessions and
was on pace for a sixth straight week of losses.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a
newspaper interview that the ECB should decide sooner rather
than later whether to start large-scale purchases of government
bonds.
The euro fell as low as $1.1752, its lowest since December
2005, and was last down 0.5 percent at $1.1772.
"People are just happy selling the euro going into the ECB
meeting next week," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist, at BNP Paribas in New York. "Nowotny has been more
dovish than we expected and he's not really a dove."
Investors expect the ECB to launch its own quantitative
easing at next week's meeting, as data out of the euro zone has
become bleaker and bleaker by the day.
Data from Greece showed its economy was mired in deflation
while engineering orders in Germany fell 10 percent year-on-year
in November.
Deutsche Bank, in a research note on Tuesday, revised
downward its forecast on the euro. The bank now sees the euro
falling to $1.10, $1.00, and $0.90 by the end of 2015, 2016, and
2017 respectively.
Against the yen, the dollar fell for a third straight
session, dropping 0.5 percent to 117.73 yen in late
trading. It earlier sliding to a four-week low.
BNP's Serebriakov said there has been risk aversion
surrounding geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that has
resulted in safe-haven bids for the yen.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 92.257, still
benefiting overall from more upbeat U.S. economic prospects
compared with the rest of the world that should keep the Federal
Reserve on track to raise rates this year.
In contrast to the euro, the greenback has risen in seven of
the last eight sessions against a currency basket and is on
track for a fourth straight week of gains.
Some investors, however, have started to question the wisdom
of raising rates at all given a global drop in inflation partly
caused by the near 60 percent slide in oil prices since June. On
Tuesday, crude oil prices fell to near six-year lows.
