* U.S. retail sales show unexpected drop

* Euro falls below rate from 1999 launch

* EU court adviser says bond-buying legal, some conditions

* Yen broadly firmer as investors shed riskier assets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 14 The dollar slid to a four-week low against the yen on Wednesday after the U.S. interest rate outlook was muddied by a surprise drop in December U.S. retail sales data, covering the holiday shopping season.

The greenback has fallen four straight days versus the yen and was on track for its first monthly loss since June 2014. So far in January, the dollar was down 2.1 percent.

U.S. retail sales in December posted their largest decline in 11 months.

The dollar slid as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields plummeted to a 20-month low and yields on 30-year Treasuries dropped to a record low.

"The weak retail sales and the soft U.S. wage numbers last week have led markets to question the timing of the Federal Reserve's potential lift-off date for interest rates," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

McCormick added that investors still expect the Fed to raise rates this year, but the expected timing has been in flux the last few weeks. Fed funds futures projected a June or July rate hike, but many now believe the tightening could happen in the third or fourth quarter, he said.

In late trading, the dollar was down 0.6 percent against the yen at 117.25 yen, after falling to a four-week low.

The euro edged higher against the dollar after the poor U.S. retail sales report. Earlier, the single currency fell below its 1999 launch rate for the first time in nine years after an adviser to the European Court Justice said a European Central Bank bond-buying program was legal under certain conditions.

By late afternoon, most of the euro's gains had dissipated. It was up slightly at $1.1779.

"Traders may be looking for any excuse to jump in on the short side of the euro," said Neal Gilbert, senior market analyst, at FOREX.com in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Since we've already seen somewhat of a 'clearing the deck' event with retail sales, perhaps now is the time to start looking at getting back on the (short) bandwagon."

The euro hit a nine-year low of $1.1729. That was below the $1.1747 level it first traded on Reuters on Jan. 4, 1999.

The opinion from the European court's advocate-general had been seen as a roadblock to the ECB moving ahead with quantitative easing, widely expected to be announced next week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by David Gregorio)