By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 21 The dollar slipped to a nearly one-week low against the euro on Wednesday before paring losses after reports on the European Central Bank's expected bond-buying program sparked a knee-jerk reaction from traders.

The ECB's Executive Board has proposed a program that would see the bank buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month starting in March, a euro zone source said on Wednesday. Reuters could not confirm reports from other media about the duration of the proposed program.

The reports initially triggered some short-covering, or rapid repurchasing of the euro by traders who had bet against or 'shorted' the currency, analysts said.

The move quickly reversed course as traders awaited Thursday's official announcement from the ECB, however. The euro , which earlier hit a near one-week high of $1.16800, pared gains and last traded 0.19 percent higher against the dollar at $1.15725.

"The move was all technical," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York, in reference to the brief upward spike in the euro after the media reports.

The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its massive bond-buying despite cutting next year's inflation forecast in the wake of slumping oil prices, opting instead to expand a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending.

The dollar hit a session low of 117.18 yen, putting it near a one-month trough of 115.85 touched last week. It had risen as far as 118.87 overnight after investors sold the Japanese currency as a precautionary move in case the BOJ eased. The dollar last traded 0.72 percent lower at 117.935 yen.

Traders "don't see anything on the horizon from the Bank of Japan, which is very different from the last couple of years," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.

The dollar hit a near one-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.85015 franc as traders continued to seek price equilibrium for the franc after the Swiss National Bank's abandonment last week of a three-year-old cap on its value against the euro.

The dollar was last down 1.43 percent at 0.86302 franc .

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was flat at 93.042.

The Canadian dollar retreated to as low as C$1.2420 against the U.S. dollar, or 80.52 U.S. cents, after the Bank of Canada shocked the market with an interest rate cut.