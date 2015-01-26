(Updates with New York prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Jan 26 The euro rebounded on Monday as investors took advantage of steep losses from two days of dramatic selling, with the final push down to a fresh 11-year low coming after the results of elections in Greece put an anti-austerity government in power.

Following the outcome of Sunday's vote, the euro hit its lowest against the U.S. dollar since September 2003 at $1.1098 in Asian trading, according to the EBS trading platform . Greece elected, as expected, left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras of the anti-bailout Syriza party.

Tsipras's party won 149 seats in the 300-seat Greek parliament, setting Athens on a collision course with international lenders and potentially threatening its place in the euro.

In late-morning New York trade, the euro was up 0.64 percent to trade at $1.1278, just off its high for the day of $1.1291.

The euro, however, is not expected to run too much higher given that the European Central Bank's announcement of outright money-printing last week had insulated European markets from the fallout of the Greek vote.

"Everything that was priced in for euro negative has happened. We are already at a stronger level for the dollar. I don't see anything pushing the euro below $1.10 if the ECB and the Greek election couldn't do it. There seems to be some strong buying interest in the $1.1150/1.12 area," said John Doyle, director of markets at Washington, D.C.-based Tempus Inc.

The euro is still down 6.75 percent so far this year, with the bulk of its fall coming since the ECB's announcement last week.

It recovered 1.09 percent against the yen to 133.51 yen . The biggest gain was against the Swiss franc , against which traders have speculated the Swiss National Bank has intervened regularly since removing its 1.20 francs per euro cap on Jan. 15.

Data on Monday showed sight deposits at the SNB rose sharply last week, normally an indicator the bank has been selling francs in the market. The euro gained 2.82 percent to 1.01515 francs.

Positioning data on Friday showed that as of the middle of last week the market was still not as bullish on the dollar against the euro as it had been at the height of the last crisis over Greece in 2012, despite the euro being lower. That suggests there may be room for another strong push lower.

The dollar traded up 0.48 percent to 118.735 yen.