* Weak U.S. durable goods report sinks dollar
* Losses for greenback trimmed after upbeat confidence
report
* Markets giving Greece benefit of the doubt for now
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday
with currency strategists pointing toward a surprise drop in
U.S. durable goods orders that is feeding into speculation the
Federal Reserve might hold off on raising interest rates longer
than currently expected.
Investors have bid the dollar higher in anticipation that
the Fed will be raising interest rates around mid-year as the
U.S. economy recovers its growth momentum at the same time major
central banks in Europe and Japan are loosening policies to spur
activity.
Tuesday's non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans,
fell 0.6 percent in December after a similar drop in November.
"I think for the long dollar position that is in the market,
investors do feel comfortable taking some profit after this
data. Mostly it feeds into our expectation for Friday's GDP
print. Given the durables data people are more wary of the GDP
print and are lightening up their positions," said Richard
Cochinos, head of Americas G10 FX strategy at Citi in New York.
The latest Reuters poll of advance fourth quarter gross
domestic product report is for 3 percent growth.
Dollar losses were trimmed after a U.S. consumer confidence
report for January came in at its highest level in more than
seven years.
The data was released just as the U.S. Federal Reserve
begins a two day meeting that finishes on Wednesday.
"The risk for the dollar is that the FOMC might sound a
little more concerned with regard to the global economy, the
impact of low energy prices on their inflation forecast, and the
potential impact of the very strong dollar on the economy and
the very low wage backdrop," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"A slightly more cautious tone to the statement tomorrow
would effectively push out the time line for an eventual rate
hike and that has been one of the pillars of the dollar's
rally," Esiner said.
The euro rose 1.51 percent to $1.14080, off the session high
$1.14230 on the EBS trading platform. That pulls it further away
from Monday's 11-year low of $1.1098 after voters in Greece
elected a new anti-bailout government.
The dollar traded down 0.8 percent to 117.53 yen.
The euro gained 0.59 percent to 133.92 yen. The
euro climbed 1.25 percent to 1.02865 Swiss francs.
