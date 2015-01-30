(Recasts with U.S. GDP data, adds comment, updates prices,

Euro short positions consolidating, keeps steady vs.
Dollar
Dollar off vs. yen, U.S. dollar index little changed on
week
* Canadian dollar plunges after November GDP contraction
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 30 The dollar traded mixed on
Friday after weaker-than-expected headline U.S. fourth-quarter
gross domestic product data, which included the fastest pace of
consumer spending since 2006 and left intact market expectations
of long-term greenback gains.
U.S. economic activity in the fourth quarter rose 2.6
percent, below economists' consensus forecast of 3 percent and
nearly half of the third quarter's 5 percent rate.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve is still expected to begin
raising interest rates later this year, the contrast with
loosening monetary policies elsewhere in the world is becoming
even more stark.
"That monetary divergence continues to dominate foreign
exchange markets. The fundamental case for dollar strength is
still in place as a long-term theme," said Brian Daingerfield,
currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Market positioning against the euro has built up over the
last six months in expectation that the European Central Bank
would embark on aggressive monetary easing policies. That
scenario played out last week when the ECB announced a 1
trillion-euro quantitative easing plan.
While that ultimately justifies selling pressure on the
euro, the unwinding of short-euro positions is creating some
buying of the currency, at least in the short term.
"The long-term position for the euro is decisively lower,
but we seem to be consolidating short-euro positions here before
the downtrend resumes," Daingerfield said.
The euro gyrated above and below its break-even point on the
day, and was down 0.12 percent at $1.1305 on the EBS trading
platform. It was up 0.75 percent against the Japanese
currency, trading at 132.99 yen.
However, the ECB's decision and the consolidation of market
positioning is putting the euro on pace to break a six-week
losing streak.
The dollar fell 0.57 percent to 117.58 yen, and
looks to end the week with a slight loss.
In contrast to the U.S. economy's growth, albeit slightly
lower in the first look at fourth-quarter activity, Canada's
economy shrank unexpectedly in November by 0.2 percent,
prompting market talk that the Bank of Canada will cut interest
rates in March for the second time in six weeks.
The U.S. dollar surged against its Canadian counterpart,
rising to a fresh near-six-year high of C$1.2797 before slipping
back to a 1.15 percent gain at C$1.2761. The Canadian dollar is
on track for a 10th week of losses against the greenback.
"The data in hand do support the Bank of Canada's very
bearish interpretation of the impact of lower oil (prices) on
the Canadian economy," said Bill Adams, an economist at PNC
Financial Services Group.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)