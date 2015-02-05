* Traders speculate Swiss National Bank buying euros
* Traders shrug off concerns over Greece funding
* Swiss franc at weakest vs euro since SNB scrapped cap
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 5 The U.S. dollar tumbled against
the euro while the euro rose against the Swiss franc on Thursday
on speculation the Swiss National Bank was buying euros and as
traders took a sanguine view on developments surrounding Greece.
The view that the Swiss central bank was buying euros to
weaken the franc boosted the euro broadly and helped the
currency reverse losses it posted on Wednesday when the European
Central Bank said it would no longer accept Greek bonds in
return for funding.
"If the SNB has a new policy of intervening to change the
value of the euro/Swiss ... it will tend to push the euro
higher," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The euro was up 1.21 percent against the dollar at
$1.14835 after hitting a low of $1.13040. The euro hit 1.06425
franc, its highest against the franc since Jan. 15,
when the Swiss central bank stunned markets by scrapping the
three-year-old cap on its currency.
Analysts said traders brushed off Wednesday's announcement
from the ECB regarding Greek funding and took the view the
consequences may not be dramatic in the near term.
"Greece's problems are not spilling over to the rest of the
world because Greek bonds are no longer owned by banks outside
of Greece that would be vulnerable if Greece were to default,"
said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Palo
Alto, California-based Merk Investments.
The greenback was hurt after data showed the U.S. trade
deficit in December widened to its biggest since 2012 as the
dollar's recent strength appeared to suck in imports and weigh
on exports, while a report showing a surge in German industrial
orders for December helped the euro.
The Swiss franc, meanwhile, benefited from the dollar's
weakness. The greenback was last down 0.35 percent against the
franc at 0.92245 franc.
The dollar rose modestly against the safe-haven Japanese
yen, however, with analysts citing greater risk appetite in
response to a rebound in oil prices and strength in U.S.
equities.
The dollar was last up 0.23 percent against the yen at
117.55 yen. The dollar index, which measures
the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last
down 0.49 percent at 93.524.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 1.07 percent.
