* Dollar gains after strong U.S. Jan jobs data
* Dollar hits 3-1/2 week high against yen, recovers against
euro
* Strong jobs data reinforces mid-year Fed rate hike
(New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The U.S. dollar advanced against
major currencies on Friday after data showed solid U.S. jobs
growth and a strong rebound in wages in January, bolstering
views that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by
mid-year.
The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by
257,000 last month, beating economists' expectations for a rise
of 234,000 jobs according to a Reuters poll. Data for November
and December was revised to show a whopping 147,000 more jobs
created than previously reported.
In addition, wages increased 12 cents last month after
falling 5 cents in December. That took the year-on-year gain to
2.2 percent, the largest since August, raising expectations the
Fed may have less leeway in citing low inflation as a reason to
hold off on hiking rates.
The dollar recovered Thursday's losses against the euro. The
euro fell 1.4 percent against the greenback, its biggest daily
loss against the dollar in two weeks. The dollar also hit its
highest level against the safe-haven Japanese yen in 3-1/2
weeks, at 119.230 yen.
"It clearly cements that the Fed will start its first rate
hike in June," said Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange
analyst at Societe Generale in New York, said on the U.S. data.
Traders are watching the Fed closely for clues about when
the U.S. central bank will hike benchmark borrowing rates from
rock-bottom levels. A rate hike would probably boost the dollar
by driving investment flows into the United States.
The U.S. jobs data led Treasury yields higher, widening the
gap between U.S. and Japanese government bonds and driving
preference for U.S. investments, which boosted the dollar
against the yen.
"Dollar/yen happens to be one of the more rate-sensitive
currency pairs out there, it's also relatively under-owned, and
hence you have the decent bid," said Alan Ruskin, global head of
currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
The euro was last down 1.38 percent against the dollar at
$1.13220. The dollar was last up 1.13 percent against
the yen at 118.845 yen. The dollar was last up 0.45
percent against the franc at 0.92540 franc.
On the week, however, the euro rose slightly, its second
straight weekly gain, partly in response to speculation that the
Swiss National Bank was buying euros.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.15 percent at
94.640.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
David Gregorio)