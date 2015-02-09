(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Yen rises after two days of losses
* Focus on Greece and Ukraine in absence of economic data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 9 The yen advanced against the
dollar and euro on Monday as investors sought safety in the
Japanese currency on worries about the conflict in Ukraine and
Greece's future in the eurozone.
The yen rose after two straight days of losses against the
dollar and so far this year has gained 0.7 percent. It took a
beating on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled
optimism about a rate rise by the Federal Reserve this year.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in his first major
speech to parliament, on Sunday laid out plans to dismantle the
"cruel" austerity program imposed on the country by
international lenders. He ruled out any extension of Greece's
bailout, setting himself on a collision course with his European
partners.
"If Greece should eventually leave the euro, it could mean
much uncertainty and a period of turmoil for markets," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst of Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, met U.S.
President Barack Obama and discussed, among others, the conflict
in Ukraine, where nine troops and seven civilians have been
killed in the past 24 hours alone.
In late New York trading, the dollar was down 0.6 percent at
118.37 yen. The Japanese currency, seen as a safe haven
in times of heightened investor anxiety, had fallen 1.4 percent
on Friday as the greenback rallied on robust U.S. jobs data.
The euro on the other hand was down 0.3 percent at 134.14
yen. The yen also rose after strong Japanese consumer
sentiment data and comments from a Bank of Japan policymaker,
who said the country would not slip back into deflation.
Against the dollar, however, the euro was up 0.2 percent at
$1.1326, although the overall outlook for the euro zone
remained negative.
Eurozone finance ministers meet on Wednesday at the
Eurogroup gathering, where the Greek finance minister has said
he will present a comprehensive proposal. The European Council
meeting takes place the following day.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 94.475, as
investors re-assessed bullish bets on the greenback after having
rallied the last six months.
"The dollar is still about 5-7 percent overvalued," said
Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New
York. "What we're seeing is that market positioning is coming
off a little bit. The valuations are playing into that a little
bit."
