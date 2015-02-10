(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 10 The dollar climbed to one-month
peaks against the yen on Tuesday on the back of broadly higher
U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro was weighed down by
uncertainty about a new debt deal for Greece.
The euro sank below $1.13 in morning trade in Europe,
but recovered some losses after a report said European officials
would make a compromise proposal to give Athens another six
months to negotiate a deal.
U.S. Treasury yields, whose rise has been a key argument for
the dollar's strength since the middle of last year, have jumped
20 basis points since early on Friday, after the release of a
strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report. That move has supported
the greenback overall, especially versus the Japanese currency,
though some analysts say the dollar may be hard-pressed to surge
again in the absence of a major market driver.
"The dollar strengthening trend longer term still seems to
be intact and it is really a yield story," said Tony Bedikian,
head of global markets at Citizens Commercial Banking in Boston.
"U.S. economic conditions have been favorable compared to
the euro region and other foreign economies. The market has been
pricing in roughly a 50-50 shot of Federal Reserve hike sometime
during the summer, but then it should still be data dependent."
In late New York trading, the dollar was up 0.3 percent
against a basket of currencies.
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.6 percent to 119.46 yen
. Earlier, the dollar hit a one-month high of 119.61 yen.
The euro, meanwhile, slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1315.
"Everybody's trying to get on the right side of what's going
to happen with Greece," said John Doyle, director of markets at
Tempus Consulting in Washington. "I think there's some
positioning on the euro on either side of $1.13."
Fears that Greece's new government could be inching its way
out of the single currency in a standoff with Germany have begun
to weigh on the euro this week.
The main event overnight was a fall in Chinese inflation to
a five-year low, providing support for expectations of further
policy easing in China. That boosted Shanghai stocks and spurred
a 0.5 percent gain in the Australian dollar to US$0.7767.
The Australian dollar is closely tied to the outlook for its
main Asian trading partner.
