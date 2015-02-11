* Euro hits 7-yr low vs British pound before Greek meetings
* Dollar at five-week high vs yen
* U.S. yields rise as Fed rate hike view strengthens
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 11 The euro hit a seven-year low
against the British pound and fell versus the dollar for a
second straight session on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a
euro zone finance ministers' meeting as the region and Greece
edged closer to a showdown.
Any failure to find common ground on Greece's debt burden
will likely put more pressure on the euro.
Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday
ahead of the meeting that he did not expect an outcome from
Greek talks, which weighed on the euro further.
"I think it's going to be down to watching the headlines
from the Eurogroup," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1302 and was flat
against the British pound at to 74.13 pence after
hitting its lowest in seven years.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis began tense talks
with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday after the new
leftist-led government won a parliamentary confidence vote for
its refusal to extend an international bailout.
He said he was ready for a clash with euro zone officials
over Greece's decision to scrap austerity measures, end
cooperation with various entities overseeing its bailout and
demand a "haircut" for its debt burden.
The euro moved higher on Tuesday on optimism a compromise
could be reached, which would be more acceptable to markets than
Greece leaving the euro zone.
But it's not all about Greece for the euro, which has moved
within a 100-point range this week.
"Overstretched short positioning alongside what has been
generally improving economic data out of the euro zone have put
the breaks on downside momentum," said Christopher Vecchio, a
currency analyst at DailyFX.com, a division of FXCM in New York.
In other currency pairs, the dollar hit a five-week high
against the yen, bolstered by a rise in Treasury yields.
It was last at 120.23 yen, up 0.7 percent. Trade was thin, with
Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.
The dollar was helped by a rise in the benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yield, which popped above 2 percent
on Tuesday for the first time in a month on views the Federal
Reserve might lift interest rates by mid-2015.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk,
said on Tuesday that a June hike was an "attractive option,"
while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said economic
conditions were "getting closer" to the point where it made
sense to think about starting to normalize policy.
