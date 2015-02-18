* Dollar pares gains after FOMC minutes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 18 The U.S. dollar pared most of
its gains against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday
after minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting
were viewed as dovish, while optimism surrounding Greece capped
the euro's losses.
The dollar stumbled against the Japanese yen and pared most
of its gains against the euro after the minutes showed that Fed
policymakers expressed concern that raising interest rates too
soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic recovery, and
fretted over the impact of dropping "patient" from the central
bank's interest rate guidance.
The dollar's value against the yen was hurt by a drop in
U.S. Treasury yields after the minutes, which hurt the greenback
by discouraging investment flows into the United States,
analysts said.
"These minutes seem to suggest that the Fed was in no hurry
whatsoever to begin hiking," said Steven Englander, global head
of G10 FX strategy at CitiFX in New York. He said that
persistent belief in a Fed rate hike this year, however, kept
the dollar slightly higher against the euro.
Rising U.S. yields support the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States.
Optimism that Greece would reach a debt deal with its
international lenders kept the euro from depreciating
dramatically against the dollar. The Greek government confirmed
it would ask for an extension of its loan agreement on
Wednesday.
"There's a strong presumption now that Greece and the
Eurogroup will find some language which essentially extends the
program," Englander said in reference to Greece's bailout
program.
The dollar and the euro hit their highest levels against the
Swiss franc since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its 1.20
francs per euro cap on Jan. 15, meanwhile, with analysts citing
persistent speculation that the SNB was intervening to weaken
the franc.
"The SNB will try to give Swiss corporations a competitive
advantage to increase exports via currency intervention," said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency Strategist at Oanda in Toronto.
The dollar was last down 0.45 percent against the yen at
118.700 yen.
The euro was last down 0.13 percent against the dollar at
$1.13935. The dollar was last up 0.57 percent against
the franc at 0.94210 franc. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
was last up 0.06 percent at 94.112.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)