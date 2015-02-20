* Euro weakens as Greek talks pushed back

* Euro expected to remain under pressure (Adds comment, updates prices, changes byline, dateline from previous LONDON)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 20 The euro fell against the U.S. dollar for a third consecutive session on Friday as traders remained cautious before a meeting later in the day on Greece's request for a six-month loan extension.

The euro traded 0.62 percent lower against the dollar at $1.1294, down from Thursday's high of $1.1450. It has largely stuck to a $1.1269-1.1450 range this week.

Greece's EU/IMF bailout program expires on Feb. 28, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who won power promising to ditch the bailout, needs to secure a financial lifeline to keep the country solvent beyond late March.

"The focus is on the developments regarding the Greek situation  the euro is not having the best day today," said Sireen Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

The start of an emergency meeting of the 19-nation Eurogroup in Brussels was postponed until 1530 GMT on Friday to allow more time for preparatory talks among Greek, euro zone and IMF officials. Greece's new prime minister said he was certain euro zone finance ministers would accept Athens' request for an extended loan as EU paymaster Germany softened its hostile tone.

Any failure to make a deal on Friday is likely to keep the euro under pressure in the near term.

"I think it's going to drag on for a little bit longer ... the euro is going to continue to decline very gradually," said Harajli.

So far, guarded optimism has prevailed in the market, chiefly on the grounds that failure to strike a deal would be too costly for both sides. It could lead to Greece's defaulting on its debt and exiting the euro.

"The reason that the euro is not lower is that a lot of people still have this sanguine view that there will be an agreement because they have to reach one," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

The euro could be set for a significant fall of 2 or 3 cents at the beginning of next week if no resolution has been found by the end of the weekend, Myers said. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)