* Dollar at 3-week high vs yen
* All eyes on ECB preparations for quantitative easing
* ECB policymakers meet in Cyprus on Wednesday, Thursday
NEW YORK, March 2 The dollar edged up on Monday,
with an index that tracks the greenback against major currencies
touching an 11-year peak even after soft economic data.
The euro, which is off nearly 10 percent in the
last three months, had been up by as much as a third of a
percent against the dollar on Monday but surrendered gains and
last traded flat at $1.1192.
The yen went through 120 against the dollar for the
first time since Feb. 12. The dollar was last up 0.50 percent to
120.09 yen, marking a three-week high for the dollar against the
yen.
The dollar index was last up 0.14 percent at 95.427
after earlier going as high as 95.514, its highest since
September 2003.
"The dollar's long-term trend is up but it now is in some
consolidation," said Paul Christopher, international strategist
at Wells Fargo in St Louis. "There is developing expectation
Europe and Japan will improve their growth rates this year and
that will narrow the lead for the U.S. economy."
The dollar has been steadily rising, largely because
America's economic outlook is stronger than those of other big
countries and bond buyers expect the Federal Reserve to soon
start raising interest rates for the first time since 2006.
"The sooner they raise rates ... the stronger the dollar
will be in the shorter term," Christopher said.
The euro was higher against the dollar briefly on Monday on
the back of marginally stronger economic numbers before the
start of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing program
later this week.
ECB policymakers meet in Cyprus on Wednesday and Thursday,
just one of several central bank meetings that will be watched
this week in global markets for interest-rate policy shifts.
The ECB is expected to lay out more details of the program at a
news conference on Thursday.
The euro was bolstered by stronger purchasing manager
surveys in Germany and Italy, as well as a slightly smaller fall
in an estimate of February inflation, that together signalled
that risks of economic stagnation were easing in the euro zone.
The dollar rose in early Asian trading driven by a Chinese
rate cut over the weekend and resumed its advance for the day
after publication of mixed U.S. manufacturing and construction
data.
Personal income rose by 0.3 percent in January though
personal consumption fell by 0.2 percent, the U.S. Commerce
Department said separately.
