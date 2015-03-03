* Euro little changed after drop against dollar
* Traders hope for Fed rate-policy clues in data
* Dollar rise against yen stalls on Abe adviser's comments
(Recasts, adds late prices and quotes)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 3 The dollar touched an 11-year
high against a composite of major currencies on Tuesday but gave
up those gains ahead of major U.S. economic reports and the
coming European Central Bank meeting later this week.
The dollar index has gained 5.7 percent since the beginning
of 2015, helped by the U.S. economy's better performance against
other major world economic regions and relatively higher U.S.
interest rates. The greenback has been range-bound for the past
month, however, as investors have seen fewer catalysts to move
the dollar higher.
The U.S. dollar index of a half dozen currencies
traded against the greenback was last off 0.06 percent at 95.407
after peaking at 95.570, a level last seen in September 2003.
U.S. economic data is expected to portray improving U.S.
labor and business markets, but February's harsh U.S. winter
weather may yield disappointing readings in Wednesday's ISM
services report and the government jobs report on Friday.
"Because of the weather patterns, it's really hard to say
what happened with ISM and employment in the last month," said
Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in
New York. "There is very little directionality. People are
sitting on the sidelines."
The euro was last little changed against the dollar at
$1.1181 after the dollar surrendered early gains against
the euro on widening interest-rate differences. Traders were
awaiting details of Europe's massive bond-buying program, due on
Thursday.
"Markets are looking for the next impetus," said Dean
Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto. "We
may get that from the European Central Bank on Thursday or a
pleasant spark on Friday from the non-farm payroll report."
Europe's central bank will finalize the details of its 1.1
trillion euro bond-buying program on Thursday and may start
buying immediately afterward.
The dollar fell against the yen after an economic adviser to
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the U.S. currency could
not sustain more gains.
Etsuro Honda's comments pulled the dollar off a three-week
high of 120.27 yen hit earlier because of a spike in U.S.
debt yields. It last traded at 119.74, down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)