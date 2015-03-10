* Euro falls below $1.07 for first time in nearly 12 years
* Dollar hits nearly 8-year peak against yen
* Expectations of mid-year Fed rate hike support dollar
* ECB QE program sends European yields, euro lower
* Greek concerns begin to return for euro
(Recasts; adds comments, updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. dollar hit a near
12-year peak against the euro and touched its highest level
against the Japanese yen in nearly eight years on Tuesday,
buoyed by the European Central Bank's bond-buying program as
well as expectations for a mid-year Federal Reserve rate hike.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, hit its highest since
September 2003, while the euro fell as low as $1.06925, a level
last reached in April 2003. The euro also hit 129.480 yen
, its lowest since August 2013.
"The U.S. numbers seem to be supporting the Fed raising
rates in 2015," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York, referring to recent
U.S. economic data. He said last Friday's strong U.S. jobs
report for February was the "nail in the coffin" for the Fed
hiking this year.
The launch of the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing operation on Monday drove European yields lower and
weakened the euro. A research note from Deutsche Bank on Tuesday
forecast that the euro would hit parity with the dollar by
year-end, 90 U.S. cents by 2016 and 85 cents by 2017.
Against the yen, the dollar hit 122.040 yen - its
strongest level since July 2007. The greenback also hit parity
with the Swiss franc for the first time since the Swiss
National Bank scrapped a 1.20 francs per euro cap on Jan. 15.
In emerging markets, the dollar hit 15.6452 pesos,
its highest against the Mexican peso since at least 1989, and
its highest in nearly 11 years against the Brazilian real
at 3.1722 reais.
"What looked good with the Fed at zero rates doesn't look
good when the Fed starts tightening," said Win Thin, currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, in reference
to higher-risk emerging market currencies.
Renewed concerns about Greece's finances also weighed on the
euro. The dollar briefly pared gains after Bloomberg reported on
Twitter that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman
Jason Furman said the surging dollar is a headwind for U.S.
growth.
The euro was last trading down 1.42 percent against the
dollar at $1.0700. The dollar was mostly flat against
the yen at 121.135 yen and last up 1.32 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.99895 franc.
The dollar index was last up 1.03 percent at 98.589.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, G Crosse and Richard
Chang)