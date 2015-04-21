* Euro pares losses over Greece
* Trading choppy and light
(Recasts, adds late prices, background and quotes)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 21 The dollar was mixed against
major currencies on Tuesday, with the euro pivoting to modest
gains against the greenback after euro zone finance ministers
moved away from fixing a deadline for Greece to come up with
fiscal reforms.
Greece, which is quickly running out of cash, pledged to its
euro zone partners in February that by the end of April it would
agree with creditors on a comprehensive list of reforms to get
7.2 billion euros remaining from its bailout.
But no package will be ready by Friday, when euro zone
ministers are to meet in Riga, and it was also unlikely one will
be ready by the end of the month, according to a senior euro
zone official.
The euro, which was last up 0.05 percent at $1.0742, had
fallen in early trading on a report that European Central Bank
staff had proposed to increase the insurance the ECB would
demand in return for emergency funding to Greek
banks.
The report aggravated worries that Greece was heading
towards a cash crunch, debt default, and an eventual exit from
the currency union.
The euro traded as low as $1.0661 before some traders
reversed positions and sold dollars that were then up for a
second session, according to Omer Esiner, chief market
strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.
The dollar was last up 0.41 percent against the yen
at 119.68 yen. The dollar index was flat after posting
gains earlier attributed in part to worries among investors
about Greece's financial plight.
Currency trading was light and choppy, with demand for the
dollar influenced by changes in range-bound U.S. Treasury debt,
according to Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto.
Treasuries were down in price in late New York trading.
"In rather illiquid conditions, at the range extremes, we
seem to be attracting some interest," Osborne said. "But I don't
think there's much conviction in the market."
The euro took a hit on Monday after public sector entities
in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central
bank to help alleviate a cash squeeze.
(Additional Reporting By Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)