* Fall in new-home sales stings dollar
* Euro shrugs off soft private sector business data
(Rewrites throughout to add late prices, quotes and background)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 23 The dollar was knocked lower
on Thursday by a decline in U.S. new-home sales fanning worries
about U.S. economic growth, while the euro rose more than 1
percent on waning fears of a Greek default.
New home sales declined 11.4 percent in March to a
seasonally adjusted annual rate of 481,000 units, according to
U.S. government data. The drop was the biggest since July 2013
and came after three straight months of hefty gains.
Data on Wednesday showed sales of previously owned homes
jumping during March to an 18-month high, while applications for
home loans last week vaulted to the highest level since June
2013.
Other U.S. data issued on Thursday reported a small rise in
weekly jobless claims and a slowing of factory activity this
month that fed concerns over the U.S. economy's ability to
rebound from early 2015 sluggishness.
"What we have seen so far is a mixed data bag," said Mazen
Issa, senior currencies strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
"That is undermining the conviction level that the Fed will be
able to gradually remove some stimulus."
The euro, which has been sliding for months on a massive
bond-buying program and anxieties about Greece possibly
defaulting, rose against the dollar on Thursday despite
weaker-than-forecast euro zone private sector business growth.
The euro was last up more than 1 percent against the
dollar at $1.0835.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday called for
work to be sped up to conclude a reform-for-cash deal with euro
zone creditors to keep his country afloat after talks with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
A Greek official said the leaders noted that "significant
progress" had been made to resolving a standoff that could push
Greece out of the euro currency block since they last met in
Berlin a month ago.
"Maybe there is a glimmer of hope the Greek situation may be
resolved," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "That supports the
euro."
The dollar index of six currencies that trade against
the dollar was last off 0.80 percent.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen to
119.52 yen. The British pound was up 0.02 percent against
the dollar at $1.5061.
(Additional reporting By Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Ted Botha and Grant McCool)