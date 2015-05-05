* U.S. trade deficit widens, pressures dollar
* ISM services report better than expected
* Greece debt talks hit snags
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 5 The dollar skidded from
three-week highs against the yen and one-week peaks against the
euro as a mixed batch of U.S. economic data added to uncertainty
about the pace of future interest rate increases.
A better-than-expected report on the U.S. services sector
for April was offset by a wider-than-anticipated trade deficit.
The dollar initially rallied on the service sector survey, but
came crashing back down.
Another report on Tuesday showed the pace of expansion in
the U.S. services sector eased from a seven-month high in April
on a dip in new business growth.
The dollar had started to regain ground in the last few days
on signs the U.S. economy was beginning to recover after a soft
patch earlier in the year.
"May seasonality calls for U.S. dollar gains, but Friday's
non-farm payrolls release will be the ultimate determinant of
direction," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at
DailyFX.com, a unit of New York-based FXCM.
"The lingering net-long U.S. dollar positions in the futures
market alongside disappointing U.S. economic data from Q1 2015
leave the greenback in a vulnerable place, particularly if the
April jobs report disappoints."
He added that the strength of the labor market was truly the
engine of the dollar appreciation since last July.
In late trading, the dollar index fell 0.4 percent to 95.072
.
The euro recovered from one-week lows to trade 0.5 percent
higher at $1.1195, shrugging off a report that said the
International Monetary Fund may cut funding to Greece unless its
European partners accept more debt writedowns.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied the IMF
was insisting on further debt relief, but said the fund had
warned that Greece's financial situation was worsening.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 119.82 yen
, after earlier touching three-week highs.
Data showed on Tuesday that the pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector rose to a five-month high in April, lifted by a
surge in business activity.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
rose to 57.8 last month from 56.5 in March.
The report briefly lifted the dollar.
Earlier in the session, data showed that the trade deficit
surged to its highest in nearly 6-1/2 years in March as imports
rebounded strongly.
The trade gap jumped to $51.4 billion, the largest since
October 2008. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the
trade deficit rising to $41.2 billion.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Andrew Hay
and Meredith Mazzilli)