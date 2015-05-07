* Euro falls from 10-1/2-week high against dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 7 The U.S. dollar recovered
against the euro on Thursday after German Bund yields retreated
from their highs for the year and optimism grew that the April
U.S. employment report would show strength after upbeat data on
weekly jobless claims.
German 10-year Bund yields dipped from a 5-1/2-month high of
0.796 percent to last trade at 0.598 percent. The
move lower made those yields less attractive compared with
10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which were last at 2.17 percent,
and helped the dollar regain some demand.
"The German 10-year closed the day essentially unchanged
after a big round-trip, perhaps weighing on the euro," Brian
Daingerfield, currency strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The euro was on track to post its biggest one-day decline
against the dollar in nearly a month, marking a turnaround after
hitting a 10-1/2 week high of $1.13920 earlier in the session.
The dollar's recovery against the euro was also helped by
U.S. Labor Department data on Thursday showing jobless claims
stayed near a 15-year low last week, which boosted optimism that
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for April could show
strength.
The reading is closely watched since strength in the labor
market could lead the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 224,000 jobs
last month, according to a Reuters poll. That would mark an
increase of about 100,000 from the previous month.
Analysts said traders were balancing out recent dollar
weakness by buying back dollars and selling euros ahead of the
data.
"Nobody wants to be short dollars going into it," said Win
Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
Sterling edged higher against the dollar and was on track to
post its biggest one-day rise against the euro in over two weeks
as Britons voted on Thursday in the most unpredictable election
in decades. The recovery in sterling against the euro came after
sterling hit a three-month low of 74.82 pence per euro earlier
in the session.
The euro was last down 0.7 percent against the dollar at
$1.12690. The dollar was last up 0.59 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.92160 franc. The dollar was last
up 0.28 percent against the yen at 119.800 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.57 percent at
94.618.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)