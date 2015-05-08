* 223,000 U.S. jobs added in April, March revised down
* Fed rate hike timing unclear after U.S. jobs data
* Profit-taking in euro drives dollar index slightly higher
* Sterling holds gains against dollar after UK elections
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 8 The U.S. dollar failed to rally
on Friday against a basket of major currencies after a mixed
U.S. jobs report stoked uncertainty over the timing of Federal
Reserve rate hikes, but gains against the euro helped the
currency edge higher.
U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls increased
223,000 last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to a
near seven-year low of 5.4 percent. March payrolls, however,
were revised to show only 85,000 jobs were created, the smallest
since June 2012.
While the dollar initially rallied against a basket of major
currencies after the data, with the euro slipping below $1.12 to
a session low of $1.1179, it gave back most of its gains as
traders digested negative details of the jobs report.
"It pretty much secured the idea that it would take some
extremely strong data to have the Fed even contemplate moving in
June," said Alan Ruskin, global head of currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York, on the jobs report.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, was set to post its fourth straight
week of losses.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report has been closely watched
for hints on how soon the Fed might be prepared to raise
interest rates from rock-bottom levels. A rate hike will likely
boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United
States.
The euro's weakness against the dollar marked its second
straight session of losses after hitting a 10-1/2 week high of
$1.1392 early on Thursday, although it was still set for its
fourth straight week of gains against the greenback.
"After a move like we saw on the euro ... it's not
surprising that we saw some profit-taking and retracement back
to $1.12," said Ashley Groves, vice president of key accounts at
AFEX in New York.
The dollar index was last up 0.16 percent at 94.783.
The euro was last down 0.51 percent against the dollar at
$1.12080. The dollar was last flat against the
Japanese yen at 119.745 yen, and up 1.09 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.93150 franc.
The sterling was last up 1.35 percent against the dollar at
$1.5450, not far from a more than 10-week high against the
greenback of $1.5522 after Prime Minister David Cameron
won an election victory in Britain.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)