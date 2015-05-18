(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Dollar off recent lows, selling pressure abates
* Rising U.S. Treasury yields draw in dollar-buying interest
* Speculators continue to trim long dollar bets
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 18 The U.S. dollar made
broad-based gains on Monday, recovering ground after several
weeks of selling that had brought the greenback down to more
attractive levels after prolonged strength.
The euro, which rose nearly 9 percent in value against the
U.S. dollar in the course of a month, pulled back more than 1
percent, its worst daily performance since mid-March.
"With the euro above $1.14, that was much more attractive
for sellers and might be one explanation for the downside
pressure it is feeling today," said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"Our view is that the dollar is still going to do well, but
probably it is a little premature to jump back into long-dollar
positions because we don't see an immediate catalyst. Ultimately
it will have to be the data to get people back in and we might
have to wait for May's payrolls for that," he said.
The euro fell 1.30 percent to $1.12995 on the EBS
trading platform.
One trader pointed toward low liquidity in the market and
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields bouncing
up to 2.23 percent for giving the greenback a bid.
"The market is difficult to trade. Liquidity is becoming
more and more of a challenge," said the trader.
Strategists said country-specific factors allied to rising
U.S. bond yields had helped deepen a correction that started
late in the European afternoon on Friday.
"There are a lot of people out there who think the Fed will
not now hike this year. I still think the U.S. data will turn
around and we'll get a (rate) move," said Adam Myers, Head of
European FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed speculators further pared back their bullish
dollar bets in the week ended May 12, pushing net long positions
down for the seventh straight week to their lowest in nine
months.
News of a capital gains tax on New Zealand property
investments has added to rate-cut speculation there and made the
kiwi the biggest loser among major pairs in recent days. The
government on Sunday said that income gained on residential
properties sold within two years of purchase would be taxed at
up to 33 percent.
The kiwi dropped 1.23 percent to $0.7380. The
greenback rose 1.23 percent to C$1.2155 against the Canadian
dollar and rose to 120.01 yen, a gain of 0.63 percent
.
