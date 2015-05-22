* Yellen paints picture of 2015 rate rise potential
* Dollar on track for best week against euro in over 3-1/2
years
* Broad greenback gains; CPI shows underlying inflation
pressures
* Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged, as expected
(Adds comments from Fed's Yellen, updates prices)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. dollar turned higher
on Friday, spurred off early losses after a U.S. inflation
report that indicated underlying pressures are building
bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates later this year.
Remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen later in the day that a
rate increase was on track this year added support for the
greenback.
"Stronger inflation, along with stronger growth data, is
something that the Fed certainly wants to see," said Brian
Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland
in Stamford, Connecticut. "Rate hike expectations have likely
been brought forward as a result of some of the stronger data
today."
While the U.S. Consumer Price Index gained only 0.1 percent
in April, down from the prior month, the core CPI, which strips
out volatile food and energy costs, increased 0.3 percent, the
largest rise since January 2013, after advancing 0.2 percent in
March.
The euro fell 0.99 percent to a session low of $1.10025
on the EBS trading platform. It was the weakest point
since April 29. For the week the euro is down 3.83 percent, its
worst performance since September 2011 and not far from an even
poorer performance in August 2010.
Against the yen, the dollar climbed 0.45 percent, to 121.57
yen, a 10-week high. For the week, the dollar is up
1.95 percent against the Japanese currency, its best weekly
tally since early December.
Yellen said she expected the U.S. central bank to raise
interest rates this year, as the U.S. economy was on course to
bounce back from a sluggish first quarter and headwinds at home
and abroad waned.
Demand for U.S. dollars firmed on the speech.
"June appears to be out of the question," Alan Gayle, senior
investment strategist at Ridgeworth Investments in Atlanta, said
of a possible rate hike. "I think September is still a question
mark, but Yellen seems to be confident that the economy will
improve enough that the Federal Reserve will safely begin to
raise interest rates this year. That is putting a little gas
behind the dollar."
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler)