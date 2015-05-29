* Investors look past weak U.S. GDP data
* Dollar index on track for monthly gain
* Euro ahead on Greece hopes
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 29 The dollar was mixed on Friday
with month-end selling after a recent rally, as traders saw
little in weak first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data to
discourage bets the Federal Reserve will start raising interest
rates in 2015.
The dollar index traded tightly and was last off 0.10
percent but remained on track for a rise for May. That would
extend a string begun last July of nearly uninterrupted monthly
gains for the index of six major currencies traded against the
greenback.
"Underlying sentiment remains positive but the dollar is
seeing some profit taking and month-end, book-balancing catch-up
after its recent advance," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The U.S. government reported that the American economy
contracted during January, February and March because of heavy
snowfalls, a resurgent dollar and disruptions at West Coast
ports.
The government slashed its gross domestic product estimate
to show GDP shrinking at a 0.7 percent annual rate instead of
the 0.2 percent growth pace it estimated last month.
Economists point to bad weather and other unusual
circumstances in early 2015 and caution against reading too much
into the slump, which could oblige Fed policymakers to delay
ending an era of near-zero U.S. rates.
More recent data, particularly upbeat home sales, reinforced
the view the economy was recovering from the weather-related
problems and the Fed was still on track to raise rates.
"The GDP data was largely in line, slightly better than what
the market expected," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global
interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New
York.
The dollar was off 0.40 percent at $1.0989 against the euro,
which was benefiting from hopes a deal may soon be reached
between Greece and its creditors, according to Wizman.
A spokesman for Greece's government said it intends to reach
an agreement with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday,
after euro zone officials suggested a deal was far from
imminent.
Traders cited a warning from Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso as a factor behind the dollar's move away from Thursday's
high of 124.46 yen. That was a 12-1/2 year peak for the
dollar which was last trading up 0.10 percent at 124.
The dollar rose 0.05 percent against the Canadian dollar,
which was stung by data showing the country's economy shrank in
the first quarter.
