* Dollar off 13-year high vs yen on report of Obama remarks
* Obama denies comment
* Euro recovers on higher Bund yields, German data
* Turkey's lira at new low against dollar
(Adds latest prices, euro details and Turkish lira drop)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 8 The dollar fell off 13-year
highs against the yen on Monday after a wire service report,
denied by President Barack Obama, that claimed to cite remarks
by him on the greenback's strength.
The euro climbed more than 1 percent to top $1.12 against
the dollar, lifted by a rise in German bund yields and solid
German data that stoked optimism about the euro zone's economic
prospects.
Obama and White House officials denied a Bloomberg report
Monday, citing an unnamed French official, that he had said the
strong dollar was "a problem" in conversation at the Group of
Seven (G7) summit in Germany.
"I did not say that and I make it a practice of not
commenting on the daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other
currency," Obama told a news conference.
Despite the denials, currency investors were wary as Federal
Reserve and other U.S. officials have, over the past few months,
expressed concerns about the impact of a robust greenback on
growth and exports.
The dollar was last off 0.4 percent at 125.12 yen, having
hit a 13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday after a rosy
U.S. jobs report.
The dollar index was down 0.70 percent.
"The dollar is off this morning because of the (wire
service) headline about a strong dollar from Obama," said Alvin
Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
Some traders were unwinding dollar positions after Friday's
gains spurred by an unexpectedly strong 280,000 rise in U.S.
jobs ranks, according to currencies strategist Vassili
Serebriakov at BNP Paribas in New York.
The euro also rose strongly against sterling and yen
, helped by the rise in benchmark German bund yields and
better-than-expected industrial output figures showing a 0.9
percent increase in Germany during April.
The euro was last up nearly 1 percent against sterling and
0.70 percent against Japan's currency.
Turkey's lira dropped 3.6 percent to 2.7590 to the dollar
, paring some of its earlier losses when it hit a
record low of 2.8094.
Investors fretted over the possibility of a minority or
coalition government after Turkey's ruling AK Party failed to
win a majority in a parliamentary election.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)