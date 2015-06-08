* Euro up 1.5 percent vs dollar
* Euro recovers on higher Bund yields, German data
* Dollar off 13-year highs against yen
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 8 The dollar dropped 1.5 percent
against the euro and slipped from 13-year highs against the
Japanese yen on Monday, as European sovereign yields rose and
investors pared bets on the greenback driven by Friday's robust
U.S. jobs data.
The euro was nearing $1.13 against the dollar, driven in
part by rising German Bund yields and solid German data that
stoked optimism about the euro zone's economic prospects.
U.S. Treasury yields declined on Monday, narrowing spreads
between American and European markets.
"A lot of people are quite skeptical that this payroll data
we had on Friday is really a true reflection of how strong the
economy is," said Jens Nordvig, global head of currency strategy
at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"They think the price action we had on Friday was a bit too
optimistic."
The dollar earlier fell after a Bloomberg wire service
report that cited President Barack Obama as saying the strong
dollar was "a problem" during conversation at the Group of Seven
(G7) summit in Germany.
"I did not say that, and I make it a practice of not
commenting on the daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other
currency," Obama told a news conference. The dollar recovered
initially before sliding through the rest of the session.
Despite the denial, currency investors were wary as Federal
Reserve officials have in recent months expressed concerns about
the effect of a robust greenback on growth and exports.
"Maybe he didn't say it, but the report highlighted an
undercurrent of discomfort with the level of the dollar," said
John Praveen, chief investment strategist at Prudential
International Investments Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey.
The dollar was last off 0.9 percent at 124.42 yen, having
hit a 13-year high of 125.86 yen on Friday after the
unexpected strength in U.S. job growth.
The dollar index was down 1.1 percent.
The euro was helped by the rise in German yields and
better-than-expected industrial output figures showing a 0.9
percent increase in Germany during April.
The euro was last up more than 1 percent against sterling
and 0.60 percent against the yen.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)