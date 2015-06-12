* Greece says closer than ever to a deal
* Merkel says strong euro makes reforms difficult
* U.S. data boosts rate-hike view
(Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 12 The euro rebounded against the
dollar on Friday as Greece said it is getting closer to a deal
on its debt, which could stave off default for the cash-strapped
country.
On Friday, a Greek government official said the country is
ready to submit counter-proposals and is closer than ever to a
deal with its creditors.
"The news gives hope that Greece can avert default and stay
in the euro zone," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The euro seems to
be at its best when there is good news on Greece."
Earlier in the session, the euro had been under pressure
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a strong currency
made it harder for the likes of Spain and Portugal to reap the
benefits of economic reform.
The euro had fallen on Thursday on news the International
Monetary Fund delegation had left negotiations between the EU
and Greece in Brussels.
In late morning trading, the euro rallied from session lows
to trade 0.1 percent higher on the day at $1.12717.
"The ongoing shift back and forth about Greece has kept the
euro weak the last few days," said Minh Trang, senior currency
trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. "There
should be a little more downside."
Against the yen, the dollar was down slightly at 123.30 yen
.
The dollar reacted little to fresh data on U.S. inflation
and consumer sentiment, even though both reports were seen as
positive for the greenback.
U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase
in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose,
suggesting a downward drift in prices driven by falling oil
prices was nearing an end.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected, a survey
showed. The University of Michigan's preliminary June reading on
the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 94.6, up from
the final May reading of 90.7.
The data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates at least once this year, but the market's
focus has been more on Greece.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)