* Euro drifts higher in late New York trade, traders stumped
* Early euro implied volatility jumps to 3-1/2 yr high
* Peripheral bond yields rise, German Bunds advance
* U.S. data weaker than expected limits greenback's advance
* FOMC meeting another event risk
(Recasts, adds comment, fresh prices)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 15 The euro erased losses on
Monday as the shock of a failed negotiation on Sunday between
Greece and its creditors faded and investors turned their focus
toward a U.S. rate decision later in the week.
The euro zone finance minister's meeting on Thursday now
takes on a greater role for potentially solving the impasse,
which if not rectified could lead to a default by Greece on its
debt obligations.
The euro traded up 0.25 percent to a session high $1.12950
on the EBS trading platform, from the session low of
$1.11890. Against the yen, the euro edged up 0.17 percent to
139.29 yen.
"There is no explanation for the euro's rise today. No talk
of anything specific and everyone we are talking to is
struggling to come up with a reasonable explanation. You come in
on a bit weaker euro and we spend our session seeing retrace the
move. It's been that way for the last ten days," said Bill
Samela, co-head of global FX trading at Bank of New York Mellon
in New York.
"So much misinformation is coming out of Europe, whether it
is the ECB members or Greece, making it an extremely difficult
environment to trade," he added.
Late on Monday a Greek government official denied a German
newspaper report that there is a plan for Greece to impose
capital controls if further debt talks fail to reach a solution.
The euro did not move on the Greek knockdown of the report,
which was seen as contributing to a brief euro sell-off before
it resuming its upward advance on the greenback.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday
the economy was recovering at a moderate pace and that a strong
and credible agreement with Greece is in the interests of the
euro area as a whole but the ball is in Greece's court.
Concerns that Greece could default and leave the euro zone
prompted the first significant bid for safety in German Bunds in
six weeks and lifted peripheral euro zone bond yield premiums to
their highest in nearly seven months.
Reuters data showed that one-month euro/dollar implied
volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings in the
currency are likely to be, rose to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.305
percent.
"As the quarter winds down we are kind of in a no-man's
land, where choppy consolidative trade prevails," said Marc
Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Anirban
Nag in London; Editing by Susan Fenton, Nick Zieminski and Diane
Craft)