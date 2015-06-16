* Euro dragged down by Greek stalemate
* Housing data bolster Fed rate hopes
* Traders eye Fed policymakers meeting
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar rose against the
euro on Tuesday, as worries Greece was tilting towards debt
default dragged on the euro and U.S. housing data encouraged
speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest
rates.
The euro was off 0.40 percent against the dollar. Other
major currencies were little changed against the dollar, as Fed
policymakers started a two-day meeting and ahead of a news
conference and economic outlook statement due on Wednesday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's
creditors, accusing them of trying to "humiliate" Greeks and
defying warnings Europe is preparing for his country to leave
the euro.
The address to lawmakers after the collapse of talks with
European and IMF lenders at the weekend was the clearest sign
yet Tsipras has no intention of making austerity cuts needed to
unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within two weeks.
Greece owes 1.6 billion euros to the International Monetary
Fund that could potentially leave it out of cash.
The euro was last at $1.1240. It hit a session low of
$1.1205 immediately after the Commerce Department said U.S.
housing permits for future construction surged to a near
eight-year high.
The data underscored strength in housing, a key focus for
Fed leaders weighing interest rate increases. The Fed is
expected to raise rates later in 2015 after keeping its
short-term lending rate near zero since December 2008.
Trading was muted. "There's some positioning ahead of the
Fed but most of the market is sitting on its hands, unwilling to
take much of a bet," said Mazen Issa, senior forex strategist at
TD Securities in Toronto.
The dollar index was last up 0.20 percent, and the
dollar was little changed against the yen at 123.40 after
trading higher in Asia.
The yen fell after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said he had not been making any assessment on nominal yen levels
or predicting its future moves in market-moving comments to
parliament last week.
Last Wednesday, the yen jumped 2 yen against the dollar
after Kuroda told parliament that the Japanese currency was
unlikely to fall further on a real effective exchange rate basis
as it was already "very weak."
Expectations of monetary policy divergence continue to favor
the dollar over the yen and the euro. The Bank of Japan remains
on course to expand its monetary stimulus in October, according
to a recent Reuters poll.
