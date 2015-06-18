* Euro rises past $1.14 to month peak
* EU diplomats dismiss newspaper report
(Adds euro gains)
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro jumped on Thursday,
rising to a one-month peak against the dollar on a German
newspaper report that creditors would extend Greece's existing
aid program until year's end, before fading after officials
denied those reports.
The euro touched a session high of $1.1436 against the
dollar, its best since May 18, before easing back. It last
traded at $1.1377, up 0.36 percent for the day.
The euro was also up 0.10 percent against sterling
.
A German newspaper Die Zeit report on Thursday about
possible concessions made to Greece by its international
creditors was dismissed by European Union diplomats, who told
Reuters that such a proposal meant to avoid a looming Greek debt
default "would definitely not fly."
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York, editing by G Crosse)