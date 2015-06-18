* Euro briefly at month peak on Greek news

NEW YORK, June 18 The euro jumped on Thursday on hopes of a breakthrough in Greece's financial crisis, while the dollar weakened on U.S. inflation data that left traders even more uncertain about when the Federal Reserve will begin to increase interest rates.

The euro rose to $1.1436, its highest against the dollar since May 18, after German newspaper Die Zeit reported that European creditors would extend Greece's existing aid program until year's end.

The biggest gains quickly faded as officials denied the report, which bolstered bets that Greece would avoid a debt default. The euro last traded at $1.1380, up 0.40 percent for the day.

The euro was also up 0.10 percent against sterling .

The dollar index was down 0.33 percent in a second day of losses since the Fed trimmed economic growth forecasts on Wednesday and gave no clear signal on when it will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

Jumps in gasoline prices helped lift the U.S. Consumer Price Index 0.4 percent last month after it rose 0.1 percent in April, according to the Labor Department. However, the rise was shy of forecasts.

So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, increased 0.1 percent, the smallest rise since December, after advancing 0.3 percent in April.

"The market was looking for blow-out numbers and didn't get them," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management in New York. "The market continues to be disappointed by yesterday's FOMC rate decision."

In their projections, Fed officials saw slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March. More policymakers now favored raising rates only once or not all this year.

Overall, the projections for interest rates and the remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen were interpreted as dovish and left traders guessing whether rate increases will begin in September or December, analysts said.

Sterling added to recent gains against the dollar, rising to a seven-months high of $1.5930 on Thursday, after climbing on Wednesday from better than expected British wage growth. It was last at $1.5874, up 0.30 percent.

The Norwegian crown fell sharply after Norway's central bank cut rates and left the door open for another reduction in September. The dollar was last up 1.8 percent at 7.79 crowns. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York. Editing by G Crosse and Andre Grenon)