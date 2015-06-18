* Euro briefly at month peak on Greek news
* EU officials dismiss Die Zeit report
* Dollar index goes to lowest since May 18
(Adds late prices, details on price movements, quote)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro jumped on Thursday on
hopes of a breakthrough in Greece's financial crisis, while the
dollar weakened on U.S. inflation data that left traders even
more uncertain about when the Federal Reserve will begin to
increase interest rates.
The euro rose to $1.1436, its highest against the dollar
since May 18, after German newspaper Die Zeit reported that
European creditors would extend Greece's existing aid program
until year's end.
The biggest gains quickly faded as officials denied the
report, which bolstered bets that Greece would avoid a debt
default. The euro last traded at $1.1380, up 0.40 percent
for the day.
The euro was also up 0.10 percent against sterling
.
The dollar index was down 0.33 percent in a second
day of losses since the Fed trimmed economic growth forecasts on
Wednesday and gave no clear signal on when it will raise
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Jumps in gasoline prices helped lift the U.S. Consumer Price
Index 0.4 percent last month after it rose 0.1 percent in April,
according to the Labor Department. However, the rise was shy of
forecasts.
So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs,
increased 0.1 percent, the smallest rise since December, after
advancing 0.3 percent in April.
"The market was looking for blow-out numbers and didn't get
them," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK
Asset Management in New York. "The market continues to be
disappointed by yesterday's FOMC rate decision."
In their projections, Fed officials saw slightly lower rates
at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March. More
policymakers now favored raising rates only once or not all this
year.
Overall, the projections for interest rates and the remarks
by Fed Chair Janet Yellen were interpreted as dovish and left
traders guessing whether rate increases will begin in September
or December, analysts said.
Sterling added to recent gains against the dollar,
rising to a seven-months high of $1.5930 on Thursday, after
climbing on Wednesday from better than expected British wage
growth. It was last at $1.5874, up 0.30 percent.
The Norwegian crown fell sharply after Norway's central bank
cut rates and left the door open for another reduction in
September. The dollar was last up 1.8 percent at 7.79 crowns.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York. Editing by G Crosse
and Andre Grenon)