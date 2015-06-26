* Contentious rhetoric pulls euro down ahead of talks
* Eurogroup talks moved three hours earlier Saturday
* Greek PM Tsipras says EU not based on blackmail
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 26 The ongoing Greek debt talks
left currency markets in tight ranges on Friday while
policymakers traded barbs in Brussels over the latest proposal
for working out a debt deal between Athens and its
official-sector creditors.
The euro fell below $1.12 to session lows after Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras went on the offensive, seemingly pushing
back against the latest offer from the International Monetary
fund, European Union and the European Central Bank.
Tsipras said the EU's founding principles were not based on
blackmail and ultimatums.
Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister who chairs the
Council of EU leaders, shot back that time creates pressures for
Greek talks but not the euro zone, and that it would be easy to
lose everything because of bad emotions.
"The immediate knee-jerk reaction in the euro seems to be on
the back of the Tsipras comments. But I don't want to oversell
these moves because broadly I would expect these negotiations to
be taking place right up until the 29th or 30th (of June)," said
Richard Cochinos, head of Americas G10 FX strategy at Citi in
New York.
"It will be going back and forth over the entire weekend and
you cannot react too much to any one headline," he said.
In morning New York trade, the euro fell to a session low
$1.11550, a loss of 0.43 percent after Tsipras spoke.
"The comments are taking a little bit more of a contentious
tone, which maybe means it is coming to a head," said Bill
Samela, co-head of global FX trading at Bank of New York Mellon
in New York.
"The market is finally starting to interpret the situation
as being fundamental weakness in the euro zone no matter what
the outcome and that will drive the euro down," said Samela.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers on Friday
rescheduled their talks on Saturday three hours earlier than
planned.
The euro fell 0.44 percent to 1.04420 Swiss francs
.
"We may see a bit of a relief rally in the euro if there is
a compromise at the weekend, but I would prefer to sell into
those rallies, as there is still the case of monetary policy
divergence between the euro zone and the United States," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Stretch was referring to expectation U.S. interest rates are
poised to move higher while Europe and much of the rest of the
world take rates in the opposite direction.
The dollar rose 0.19 percent to 123.83 yen, holding above
its 20-day moving average of 123.80 yen.
