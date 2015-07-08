* Yen gains across board as Asian stocks slide

* Euro stabilizes as Greece gets new deadl

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 8 The yen climbed to a seven-week peak against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors piled into the Japanese currency's safety, spooked by plunging Chinese stocks and the still unresolved Greek debt crisis.

The low-yielding yen, used as a funding currency to buy other higher-yielding assets in so-called "carry trades," typically rallies in times of economic and financial stress as investors unwind these transactions.

In recent months, however, investors have also used the euro as a funding currency because of its low interest rates and on Wednesday, the euro-funded carry trades were also being unwound.

The euro also had been boosted a touch late on Tuesday after member states gave Athens until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return for loans.

"Greece and China have been at the forefront of investors' minds right now, although China is the bigger factor simply because of its size and its role as a global market player," said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy and portfolio management at SVB Asset Management in San Francisco.

Chinese stocks plunged again on Wednesday after the securities regulator warned that investors were in the grip of "panic sentiment" and the market showed signs of freezing up as firms scrambled to escape the rout by having their shares suspended.

The dollar fell to its lowest level since May 22 at 121.03 yen. It was last at 121.07 yen, down 1.2 percent. The euro also dropped against the yen, down 0.8 percent versus at 133.77 yen.

Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.1053 .

"The yen is a classic funding currency for carry trades - in a risk intolerant environment it's always going to go up," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon in London.

"That is also, perversely, why the euro has been doing relatively well, because it too is used as a funding currency."

In unwinding the euro-funded and yen-funded trades, traders repay loans taken out in the each of those currencies with which they had made bets on currencies offering higher yields.

The Swiss franc, another traditional safe-haven currency, also rose but its gains were limited, with speculation the Swiss National Bank was intervening to stem the currency's appreciation.

The dollar was 0.5 percent lower against a basket of major currencies at 96.384 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London Editing by W Simon)