By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 24 The U.S. dollar edged up
against most other major currencies Friday on data pointing to
sluggish overseas economic growth, while the Australian dollar
sagged to a six-year low after a Chinese manufacturing gauge
fell to its weakest in 15 months.
Recent U.S. economic figures have supported the notion that
the Federal Reserve sees the economy as strong enough for it to
end its near-zero interest rate policy as early as September, an
action that dollar bulls have betting on since last year.
"Worries about global growth have been rekindled. That has
sparked a play into the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The flash Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, the lowest since April
last year, while Markit's euro zone PMI gauge fell from a
four-year high to 53.7 in early July.
In late U.S. trading, the dollar index was up 0.2
percent at 97.274, reducing its weekly decline to 0.6 percent.
The greenback retreated from its earlier highs as U.S. stock
prices turned lower for a fourth session.
The euro dipped 0.05 percent to $1.0977, while the
greenback dipped 0.1 percent to 123.71 yen.
Fed policymakers may provide clues on a rate "lift-off" in a
statement after they meet next week.
The U.S. central bank on Friday released its staff's
projection which showed they expected a quarter-point increase
in U.S. rates by year-end.
"Next week's meeting could be a signal meeting," said Mazen
Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Some analysts said there were adequate risks to cause the
Fed to not raise rates this year, including turmoil in the
Chinese stock market, and a renewed drop in oil and other
commodity prices.
Friday's news of a surprise 6.8 percent drop in new-home
sales in June was a reminder that the U.S. economy, while faring
better than many others, was far from robust.
Among other major currencies, the Aussie dollar, often used
as a liquid proxy for China trades, fell more than 1 percent to
$0.7280, a six-year low.
Other currencies linked to global commodities prices also
were under pressure because of the weak Chinese PMI data. The
New Zealand dollar was down 0.6 percent at $0.6568.
Worries about Chinese demand sent Brent crude prices in
London to near a four-month low at $54.30 a barrel and copper
prices to six-year low of $5,191.50 a tonne.
