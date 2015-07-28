(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds new
analyst comments)
* Traders eye Fed statement Wednesday
* Limited Chinese share weakness helps dollar
* Remaining China worries cap dollar's gains
* Weak U.S. consumer confidence weighs on dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 28 The U.S. dollar rebounded
against the euro and yen on Tuesday after traders took profits
from gains in those currencies and favored the greenback on
expectations that the Federal Reserve could take a hawkish bias
in a policy statement on Wednesday.
Traders said anticipation that the central bank could
reinforce expectations for a September rate hike helped boost
the dollar after the biggest dive in Chinese equity markets in
eight years weighed on the greenback in the previous session.
On Monday, the euro hit a two-week high against the dollar
of $1.11295 and the dollar hit a nearly two-week trough of
123.010 yen.
"I don't think you want to be short dollars going into the
FOMC," said Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York, referring to the meeting of central
bankers on the Federal Open Market Committee.
Fed rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
Shanghai shares closed 1.7 percent lower on Tuesday
after plunging 8.5 percent on Monday. The slide had led some
traders to buy the safe-haven yen and close short bets against
the euro, which in turn had sent that currency higher.
Tuesday's less dramatic move in Chinese shares allowed the
dollar to regain some ground. The dollar hit its highest level
against the Swiss franc in over three months of 0.96740 franc
early in the session.
Still, analysts said uncertainty as to whether the Chinese
stock market's weakness would affect the Fed's timeline for
hiking rates kept a lid on the dollar's gains.
"There is a possibility that China weakens more than we
expected...and that tilts the Fed into delaying hikes," said
Jose Wynne, global head of FX research at Barclays in New York.
He said, however, that he still expected the Fed to hike in
September.
Data showing U.S. consumer confidence weakened in July to
its lowest level since September 2014 also weighed on the
greenback.
The euro was last down 0.41 percent against the dollar at
$1.10430. The dollar was up 0.31 percent against the
yen at 123.620 yen. The dollar was last up 0.11
percent against the franc at 0.96350 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.25 percent at
96.745. That marked a rebound from a nearly two-week low
of 96.288 touched on Monday.
