LONDON)
* Dollar on track for 2nd week of gains
* Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday
* Pound drops after dovish BoE releases
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 6 The dollar edged lower against
major currencies in choppy trading on Thursday, in a week that
has seen the greenback on a generally firmer trend, as investors
balanced their positions ahead of Friday's crucial U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report.
The dollar index was still on track for a second straight
week of gains, or a two-week gain of about 0.7 percent,
lifted by a batch of economic data that, overall, has reinforced
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates next month.
Sterling, meanwhile, fell following a dovish message from
the Bank of England, with only one member voting for an
immediate rate hike versus expectations for at least two
members.
"We've had a mixed bag of U.S. data this week, but it has
been generally positive, positive enough to keep the September
move by the Fed on the table," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Investors are bracing for Friday's U.S. employment report,
which economists expect to show that 223,000 jobs were created
in July. On Thursday, U.S. jobless claims rose from the previous
week, but the trend us clearly positive.
"The key difference between last week and this week is that
we are one week closer to the Fed's rate hike," said Stephen
Jen, a partner at SLJ Macro Partners in London.
"The economic data doesn't need to accelerate for the Fed to
pull the trigger; the Fed only needs to see the recent trends
extending for another few weeks."
Market participants were also focused on the BoE message.
The Bank of England pointed to a possible increase in
interest rates early next year, after only one of its top
policymakers backed an immediate move and the bank forecast any
pickup in inflation from zero would be slow due to a strong
pound.
The pound fell against the dollar and euro. Sterling fell
0.6 percent to $1.5508, while the euro rose 0.6 percent
versus the pound to 70.36 pence.
The dollar, on the other hand, was slightly lower versus the
yen, at 124.76 yen, while the euro was up marginally
against the greenback at $1.0914.
The dollar index was flat at 97.94.
The Swiss franc, meanwhile, hit its lowest against the euro
since March 10 after a survey showed consumer sentiment fell in
July to its lowest since autumn 2011.
In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 1.0712
francs, while the dollar gained 0.3 percent to 0.9816
franc.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)