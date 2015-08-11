(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
* China sharply devalues currency, yuan sinks to three-year
low
* China's central bank changes the way it sets yuan midpoint
* Australian and NZ dollars hit by China move
* Euro gains against U.S. dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 11 The yuan suffered its biggest
fall in more than two decades on Tuesday, hitting a three-year
low after the Chinese central bank surprised markets by
devaluing it by almost 2 percent, firing a broadside in what
some analysts saw as a looming currency war.
The bank described the move as a "one-off depreciation" and
billed it as free-market reform, but, after a run of weak
Chinese data, with exports tumbling more than 8 percent in July,
many economists said it was aimed at boosting the
competitiveness of the world's second-biggest economy.
Others pointed to China's wish to be included in the
International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
basket of currencies as the main driver of the decision, arguing
the size of the depreciation would not be enough to
significantly help exporters.
"This was a bombshell to the markets overnight," said Dean
Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto. "The
natural reaction is to try to sit back and decipher possible
outcomes."
The yuan midpoint was set at 6.2298 per U.S. dollar,
compared with the 6.1162 midpoint on Monday. The central bank
said it would now base the yuan's midpoint on market-makers'
quotes and the previous day's closing price.
Spot yuan tumbled around 2 percent to as low as
6.3391, the weakest since September 2012 and the biggest drop
since the currency was officially devalued in 1994.
The yuan extended losses in the offshore market, hitting its
weakest in over 3-1/2 years at 6.3998, with traders
saying that would mean more losses were in store for the onshore
currency.
The euro hit its highest level against the dollar in a week
and a half, at $1.10890. Analysts said the strength of the
dollar against the yuan and the New Zealand and Australian
dollars in the wake of the devaluation move could keep the Fed
from hiking rates in September.
That uncertainty helped the euro gain against the dollar.
"There may be a new additional headwind for the Fed to
potentially hurdle as they approach their September meeting,"
said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank
of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.04 percent at
97.197. The euro was last up 0.18 percent against the
greenback at $1.10380. The dollar was up 0.21 percent against
the Japanese yen at 124.905 yen.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)