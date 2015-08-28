(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Aug 28 The dollar gained for a fourth straight session on Friday, buoyed by calmer financial markets and generally positive U.S. data that supported the notion that the world's largest economy was on a stable growth path.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, had bounced back from seven-month lows struck on Monday and was on track for its largest weekly gain in a month.

"Overall, markets are finally starting to calm down and the economic data is relatively supportive of the dollar," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

"Once the panic is out of financial markets, what you will see is that the underlying growth in the U.S. remains on target. Even if there is no action in September, the Fed remains on target with regard to tightening monetary policy."

Some Federal Reserve officials on Friday were unfazed by the recent market turmoil and pushed for an interest rate hike.

"Nothing has happened here that is so radically changing the U.S. outlook that the basic trajectory of policy would change," said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard in an interview on the sidelines of a global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester echoed Bullard's sentiment and said the U.S. economy still could handle a modest rate hike, though she did not commit to backing a move next month.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 95.881. After diving to a seven-month trough of 92.621 on Monday when global stock markets went into a tailspin, the index has bounced 2.7 percent the last four days.

Against the yen, the greenback dipped below 121 yen, still a remarkable recovery from Monday's seven-month low of 116.15. It was last flat on the day at 120.99 yen.

The yen gave little reaction to data showing Japan's inflation slowed to zero percent, its weakest in two years.

The euro, meanwhile, slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1230, well off its lofty perch above $1.1700 reached on Monday when the selloff in global markets and worries about a Chinese slowdown led investors to unwind euro-funded carry trades.

Data released on Friday again showed steady improvement in the U.S. economy. U.S. consumer spending picked up 0.3 percent in July as households bought more automobiles, although U.S. consumer sentiment dipped a bit in August amid the global stock market turmoil. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)