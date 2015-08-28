(Adds comments, updates prices)
* Dollar index on track for largest weekly gain in a month
* Some Fed officials push for near-term rate hike
* Fed's Fischer's comment on rate hike helps dollar
* U.S. consumer spending rises in July
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 28 The dollar rose to one-week
highs on Friday for a fourth straight session of gains after
some Federal Reserve officials did not rule out an interest rate
hike next month despite this week's market meltdown.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, rebounded from seven-month lows struck on
Monday and posted its largest weekly gain in a month as
financial markets calmed down after recent turmoil.
The index extended gains after Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer said the U.S. central bank can't wait for the
case on hiking interest rates to be overwhelming. But he was
undecided whether to raise rates in September.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voting
member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, saw
the odds of a rate hike in September as roughly even.
Traders in the interest rate market have therefore priced in
a more than 50 percent chance of an October increase.
Currency investors are bracing for a slew of U.S. economic
data, including payrolls, which could help the Fed decide what
to do next on monetary policy.
"The August nonfarm payrolls report may play an increased
role in shaping market expectations, and a further expansion in
U.S. job growth paired with a down-tick in the unemployment rate
may boost bets for a rate hike in September," said David Song,
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland
Fed President Loretta Mester voiced no panic about the recent
market turmoil.
"Nothing has happened here that is so radically changing the
U.S. outlook that the basic trajectory of policy would change,"
Bullard said on the sidelines of a global central bankers'
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Mester echoed Bullard's sentiment, saying the U.S. economy
could handle a modest rate hike, although she did not commit to
backing a move next month.
In late trading, the dollar index was up 0.5 percent
at 96.101, having hit a one-week high of 96.324. After diving to
a seven-month trough of 92.621 on Monday when global stock
markets went into a tailspin, the index has rebounded 3 percent.
The greenback rose 0.4 percent to 121.44 yen,
recovering from Monday's seven-month low of 116.15.
The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.6 percent to $1.1180,
well off its Monday high above $1.1700 when the sell-off in
global markets led investors to unwind euro-funded carry trades.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James
Dalgleish)