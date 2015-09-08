* Wall Street up nearly 2 percent
* Safe-haven currencies suffer as risk appetite increases
* Next week's Fed meeting eyed
(Adds late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The dollar was mixed on Tuesday
as rallying stock markets and positive German economic data gave
global investors reasons to throttle down the risk aversion
tactics that recently boosted the euro and yen.
The dollar, which traders said was unlikely to move much
until Sept. 17, when U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may
announce an interest rate increase, gained against the yen, fell
against sterling and had changed little by day's end versus the
euro.
U.S. stocks gained more than 2 percent after weak economic
data out of China bolstered hopes of more stimulus measures from
the Chinese government.
Chinese stocks ended nearly 3 percent higher, and European
stocks were up 1.2 percent.
German exports and imports hit record highs in value terms
in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods from Europe's
largest economy remained robust despite the slowdown in China,
while domestic demand also was holding up well.
Positive data from Europe's biggest economy would
traditionally boost the euro, but the currency has in the past
jittery months benefited by acting as something of a safe haven,
as investors unwound euro-funded positions in riskier but
higher-yielding currencies and bought back the single currency.
With stocks up, the euro fell victim to a renewed appetite
for risk that also hurt the yen.
The euro recovered from early losses and was last flat
against the dollar at $1.1166, while the yen shed 0.6
percent against the dollar to trade at 120 yen. The euro
was down 0.75 percent against sterling.
"The market is trading more risk-on across the board," said
BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.
The dollar index traded in a tight range and was last
off 0.15 percent.
"Volumes are very light, and we are not seeing much
conviction either way (on the dollar's direction)," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York. "We are really seeing sideways trading."
Investors are focused on next week's Fed policy meeting.
Many had expected the Fed would announce the first rate hike in
almost a decade at this month's meeting, but those expectations
have faded as worries over the health of the global economy have
grown.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York)