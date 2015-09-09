* Dollar rise fueled by global equities rally before Wall St
drop
* Yen losses over 1 percent ease in late trading
* Euro hurt by widening interest rate differentials
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
riding a global equities rally that helped reassure investors
along with signs that governments in China and Japan were
readying fresh economic stimulus.
The stocks rally, which pivoted on Wall Street to steep
losses in late trading, sapped demand for the yen and euro that
had benefited after China's surprise currency devaluation last
month.
The yen's losses topped 1 percent against the dollar after
Japan's Nikkei soared 7.7 percent. It was the biggest
single-day gain for Japan's benchmark stocks index in nearly
seven years and came after Prime Minister Shinto Abe raised
hopes of more fiscal stimulus by his government.
In China, the Finance Ministry said it would strengthen
fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up tax
reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second day.
Prospects for government fiscal stimulus set the stage for a
1.4 percent rally in European stocks, while Wall Street
was up most of Wednesday before turning down in late trading,
dominated by drops in Apple and energy shares.
"That translated into solid gains for the U.S. dollar
against safer and lower-yielding currencies like the yen and
euro," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
The euro was also hurt by widening interest rate
differentials between two-year U.S. Treasury yields
and comparable German bunds, according to traders
and strategists.
"The differential is giving the dollar some traction
against the euro," said Win Thin, global head of emerging
markets at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in New York.
The dollar was last up 0.60 percent against the yen at
120.54 yen, while the euro was flat at $1.12 after
falling as low as $1.1131.
The dollar index, which tracks a basket of major
currencies, was flat after being ahead most of Wednesday.
Ever since China devalued its currency in early August,
sending shockwaves across global markets, the dollar has mostly
moved with the ebb and flow in risk appetite. That pattern
favors the yen and low-yielding euro when riskier assets such as
stocks and commodities are widely sold.
Many traders said the dollar, which benefits from U.S.
interest rates that are higher than those of other major
economies, was likely to show limited gains or losses through
next week.
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may announce an interest
rate hike on Sept. 17. Analysts believe a rate increase would
boost the greenback.
