* Yen gets safe-haven bid as stocks come under selling pressure

* Chinese data this week crucial for risk appetite

* U.S. housing-sales contracts dip unexpectedly

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 28 The dollar eased on Monday as the yen rallied amid drooping global stock prices and anxiety over potentially market-rattling economic data due this week from China and the United States.

Europe's main bourses fell as a 25 percent slump in miner Glencore and a drop in Volkswagen shares added to a glum mood in markets.

Wall Street was off more than 1 percent, and the MSCI world equity index fell 5.33 points, or 1.39 percent, to 378.97.

"Risk aversion is driving trade and, if we see some more signs of weak Chinese data later this week, we could see increased buying of the yen," said a London-based spot trader.

The dollar, which advanced broadly last week as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes, was down 0.6 percent at 119.88 yen. The euro, too was lower by a similar margin at 134.08 yen. .

The dollar index was last off 0.07 percent after trading ahead before U.S. data showed an unexpected decline during August of contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes. The data indicated the robust housing market could be losing steam.

The yen has been a traditional safe haven in the currency market, along with the Swiss franc, gaining during times of economic uncertainty or stress in financial markets. The dollar was off 0.30 percent against the franc.

The yen has gained nearly 4 percent against the dollar since China shocked global markets by devaluing its currency in early August.

Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), will be more closely watched than usual by currency traders, who reckon a sharply slowing Chinese economy could delay rate hikes by the Fed.

Nevertheless, attention will also be on U.S. jobs data due Friday for any clues on whether the Fed will raise interest rates in the near term or not. An upbeat report would strengthen expectations for a rate hike this year, some strategists said.

The euro was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.202 (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Alison Williams and Chizu Nomiyama)