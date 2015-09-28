* Yen gets safe-haven bid as stocks come under selling
pressure
* U.S. housing sales contracts dip unexpectedly
* Stocks crumple in Wall Street and Europe
(Adds widening of dollar losses, late prices and context)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The dollar declined on Monday
as the yen rallied amid slumping global stock prices pulled down
by worrisome corporate profits in China and anxiety over
potentially market-rattling economic data due this week from
China, Europe and the United States.
Europe's main bourses fell, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ending down 2.21
percent as a 30 percent slump in miner Glencore and a
drop in Volkswagen shares added to a glum mood in
markets.
Wall Street indexes fell some 2 percent or more, with
fresh data showing profits at China's industrial companies
falling 8.8 percent, and pushing down shares of U.S. raw
material producers and energy companies.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 7.82 points or 2.03 percent, to
376.48. Safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt prices were up sharply.
"Risk aversion is driving trade and, if we see some more
signs of weak Chinese data later this week, we could see
increased buying of the yen," said a London-based spot trader.
The dollar, which advanced broadly last week as U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations for U.S.
interest rate hikes, was down 0.7 percent at 119.81 yen.
The euro, too, was lower against the yen by 0.40 percent at
134.53 yen..
The dollar index was last off 0.25 percent after
giving up early gains on an unexpected decline in contracts to
buy previously owned U.S. homes in August. The data indicated
the robust housing market could be losing steam.
The yen has been a traditional safe haven in the currency
market, along with the Swiss franc, gaining during times
of economic uncertainty or stress in financial markets. The
dollar was off 0.40 percent against the franc.
The yen has gained nearly 4 percent against the dollar since
China shocked global markets by devaluing its currency in early
August.
Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
will be more closely watched than usual by currency traders, who
reckon a sharply slowing Chinese economy could delay rate hikes
by the Fed. Euro zone data on inflation is due on Wednesday.
Attention will also be on U.S. jobs data due Friday for any
clues on whether the Fed will raise interest rates in the near
term or not. An upbeat report would strengthen expectations for
a rate hike this year, some strategists said.
The euro was last up 0.40 percent against the dollar at
$1.1194
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)