* U.S. jobs data dull prospects for Federal Reserve rate
hike
* Hiring slows, wages dipped in September-U.S. Dept. of
Labor
* Dollar's losses ease in late trading
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 2 The dollar slumped on Friday,
stung by a September U.S. jobs report depicting slower hiring
that added to doubts the economy was strong enough for the
Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates later this year.
The dollar's losses against the euro and Swiss franc topped
1 percent before partly recovering, and the dollar index was off
nearly 0.40 percent after touching its lowest since Sept.
24.
Payrolls outside of farming rose by 142,000 last month and
August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000
jobs added, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday.
Economists had expected employers to have added 203,000 jobs in
September, according to a Reuters poll.
"You can't throw lipstick on this pig of a report," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "The economy isn't as
insulated as many would like to believe."
The data marked the smallest two-month gain in employment in
over a year and may fuel fears that a China-led global slowdown
is sapping America's economic strength.
"This is a weak report that will probably push back the
timing of the Fed rate hike to 2016," said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas, New York.
"The dollar will suffer the most against the yen in the
short term, although not really against commodity currencies
because I would imagine this data would be negative for risk
sentiment," he added.
Two weeks ago, after the Fed again decided to keep U.S.
rates at historic lows, the dollar fell sharply. But the
greenback had since rebounded by around 2.5 percent through
Friday, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other U.S. policymakers
kept alive the prospect of a rate rise later this year, which
would mark the first in nearly a decade.
The dollar on Friday hit a three-week low against the yen
below 119 yen and was last down 0.1 percent at 119.82
yen. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was off 0.70
percent.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.1230.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; editing by
Bernadette Baum and G Crosse)