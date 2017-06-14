June 14 The dollar index on Wednesday fell to
its lowest since Nov. 9 against a basket of major currencies
that measure its strength after the release of
weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI and retail sales data.
The unexpected decline in U.S. consumer prices and retail
sales month over month suggested inflation pressures are
moderating, which could have an impact on further interest rate
increases by the Federal Reserve this year.
The euro rose to a one-week high against the dollar
while the greenback hit a one-week low against the Japanese yen
. The Australian dollar rose 1.25 percent to the
highest against its U.S. counterpart since April 3 after the
release of the data.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)