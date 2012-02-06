* Deadline for 2nd Greek bailout already past -EU Commission
* Euro seen vulnerable to testing back below $1.30
* Dollar hits 1-week high vs yen on rise in U.S. yields
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro weakened against
the dollar on Monday, after the failure of Greek coalition
parties to approve the terms of a new bailout package rekindled
worries about a chaotic default that could spread to other
debt-ridden, euro zone countries.
A European Commission spokesman said Greece had already gone
beyond the deadline for finalizing talks on the second financing
package from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund,
and Athens needed urgently to take decisions.
Greece's coalition members must agree to painful terms of a
new bailout worth 130 billion euros before euro zone finance
ministers next meet. Continued failure to reach a deal would
leave the prospect of an unmanaged Greek debt default when bond
repayments fall due in March.
A meeting of Greek political leaders to discuss reforms
under the package has been postponed by a day to Tuesday.
"Headlines out of Europe are affecting sentiment on the
euro. Earlier, we had hit stop losses in the euro and we saw it
trim some losses. But it's more of the same," said Brian Dolan,
chief currency strategist, at Forex.com, as investors still
awaited the outcome on Greece's debt deal.
In late morning trading, the euro was down 0.3
percent at $1.31075. It earlier hit a low of $1.30270 on trading
platform EBS after stop loss orders were tripped below $1.3050.
If the impasse on Greece's debt deal persists, the euro
could target $1.3026, the Feb. 1 trough, and more stop loss
orders said to be below $1.3020.
"At current levels, the euro looks vulnerable to testing
back below $1.30," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "We favor being short
euro at $1.3070, looking for a test of $1.2860, with a stop at
$1.3160."
A close below the 50-day moving average of between
$1.3051-52 would support the short euro trade further, she
added.
Speculators trimmed net euro short positions in the week to
Jan. 31 after hitting a record the previous week, though bearish
bets remain at extreme levels.
So far there appears some distance between the Greeks and
the targets proposed by its "troika" of lenders -- the IMF,
European Union and European Central Bank -- with concerns rising
that Athens might be opposed to more austerity measures like
labor reforms and wage cuts.
The delay in approving Greece's debt deal has pushed
euro/dollar implied volatility higher to 11.6 percent
on Monday after falling below 11 percent last Friday.
Risk perception about the euro has also worsened. JP
Morgan's option skew monitor suggested that demand for euro
calls, reflecting bets the euro will rise, has declined in the
latest week. The euro for the last two weeks has shown a
positive skew, where demand for calls has outstripped that of
puts.
Still, the euro's ability to hold above $1.30 suggested
investors still believe Athens and the troika of lenders will
clinch a last-minute deal. That could give the euro a short term
boost, although many investors might use a bounce into $1.32 to
initiate fresh bearish positions, traders said.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.2 percent to 100.428 yen
while against the safe-haven Swiss franc it was 0.1
percent lower at 1.20650 francs, not far from the
Swiss central bank's cap at 1.20 francs per euro.
U.S. OVERSHADOWED
Friday's confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed
the world's biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in
nine months in January, helped the dollar against the yen on
Monday.
The dollar bought 76.570 yen, having hit 76.809
yen, its highest in over a week, though offers were cited around
76.80-77 yen.
"Dollar/yen can probably rise to 77 yen, but most will
probably look to fade into that move," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets in London.
He said Japanese investors were buying local stocks and were
expecting more gains in the yen.
The Australian dollar slipped from a six-month high hit on
Friday after surprisingly soft Australian retail sales data kept
alive expectations of an interest rate cut by the Australian
central bank on Tuesday.
The Aussie was last down 0.4 percent to US$1.0736,
off the six-month high of $1.0794 hit on Friday.