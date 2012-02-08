* Euro resistance seen near 100-day moving average around
$1.3333
* Italy's economy likely shrank in Q4 - source
* BoE, ECB policy meetings on Thursday eyed
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The euro touched a
two-month high against the U.S. dollar in choppy trading on
Wednesday as participants fixated on the outcome of a meeting of
Greek political leaders on the country's second bailout package
with most anticipating a deal will ultimately be completed.
Europe's common currency shuttled between gains and losses
as Greece's talks dragged on. The market has become driven
mainly by headlines out of Europe, similar to what happened late
last year.
After repeated delays which have prompted warnings that the
euro can live without Athens, Greek political leaders finally
gathered to agree a reform deal in return for a new EU/IMF
rescue plan to avoid a chaotic default.
Greece's leaders must agree to the terms for the new 130
billion euro ($172.3 billion) rescue which Athens needs to avoid
going bankrupt next month when big debt repayments are due.
"There seems to be progress on Greece, but there is no
definitive outcome so people are hesitant to push the euro
higher," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus
Consulting in Washington.
He added that there were sellers of the euro between
$1.3250-$1.3275.
Financial markets positioned for an eventual deal being
done, with prices of U.S. Treasury and German government bonds,
which investors buy at times of uncertainty for their perceived
safety, down.
News that Italy's economy likely contracted in the fourth
quarter also kept euro gains contained.
In afternoon New York trade, the euro was unchanged at
$1.3264 after earlier rising to $1.32890, its highest
level since Dec. 12 on trading platfrom EBS.
The intraday bias on the euro remained positive, with
resistance at the 100-day moving average around $1.33339, while
option-related offers were reported ahead of $1.3300.
Technical strategists also said the rebound from the January
low of $1.26260 has just resumed and market participants should
now be targeting $1.34324, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement
of the move from the late October high of $1.42480 to that
mid-January trough.
On the downside, a break of support at $1.30260 - the Feb. 1
low - is needed to signal the completion of the current uptrend.
Otherwise, analysts said the near-term outlook will remain
mildly bullish even in case of a pullback.
Any Greek agreement, however, should offer only a short-term
boost to the euro, they added.
Morgan Stanley strategists said they established a short
euro position at $1.3250, targeting $1.2390 with a stop at
$1.3350, given the structural problems still facing the euro
zone even if Greece gets a second bailout. They believe that the
Greek deal has been largely priced into the euro/dollar pair.
The euro hit a seven-week peak of 102.43 against
the yen and was last up 0.3 percent at 102.16 yen. Traders said
the outlook was positive while above support around 101.46, the
base of the Ichimoku cloud, a closely-watched Japanese
indicator.
The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the yen at 77.04
. News that Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply
to a 15-year low in 2011 weighed on the yen.
Looking ahead, currencies could be swayed by monetary policy
meetings from both the Bank of England and the European Central
Bank on Thursday.
"We expect no change in the policy rate and no announcement
of further easing measures from the ECB," said Mark McCormick,
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"However, we do expect the BoE to announce another round of
QE (quantitative easing), though it remains possible that this
decision is not unanimous," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi may possibly provide some insight
into the bank's willingness to participate in the Greek debt
restructuring, he said.
"We believe the combination of a dovish Fed and reduction in
the euro zone risk premium could see the euro test $1.34-1.36 on
a convincing break of $1.325."